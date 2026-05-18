Dharmendra Pradhan faces privilege notice over 'derogatory' remarks against parliamentary panel

NEW DELHI: Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh on Monday filed a privilege notice against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of undermining the dignity of Parliament through remarks made during a press conference on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel is reviewing the implementation of reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the alleged paper leak and has summoned NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi and other officials.

According to a Rajya Sabha notice, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will, on May 21, seek the views of senior Education Ministry officials regarding the alleged paper leak and reforms in the NTA, which conducts centralised entrance examinations for undergraduate courses.

The panel, headed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has summoned Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, along with NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi.

In his notice submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, Ramesh alleged that remarks made by Pradhan during a May 15 press conference after the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam were “derogatory” towards a parliamentary committee and reflected “contempt for Parliament”.

“I have given notice of a question of privilege under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States against the Union Minister of Education for having lowered the dignity of Parliament and Parliamentary Committees.

“He has made these outrageous remarks while presiding over the rot in the education ministry that is destroying the future of lakhs of youths across the country,” Ramesh said in a post on X while sharing a copy of his notice.

The Congress party has already demanded Pradhan’s dismissal over his alleged failure to prevent irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Ramesh said it is well established that derogatory remarks against parliamentary committees or their members amount to “gross contempt” of such committees and, by extension, contempt of the House.

“I, therefore, request that privilege proceedings be initiated against Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, in this matter,” he said in the notice.