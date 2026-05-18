Digvijaya Singh-led panel to review NTA reforms, NEET leak probe

A parliamentary panel has summoned National Testing Agency (NTA) Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi and other bureaucrats for deliberations as it has decided to review the implementation of reforms in the NTA as well as the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will seek the views of top education ministry bureaucrats on the alleged paper leak and reforms of NTA, which holds centralised admission tests to various undergraduate courses, on May 21, a Rajya Sabha notice said.

The agenda includes a review of the implementation of the K Radhakrishnan Committee report on NTA reforms and an update on the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.

The committee, headed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has summoned the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Vineet Joshi, and NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi for deliberations.

The NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (Undergraduate) held on May 3 amid allegations of irregularities.

Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA across the country.

According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam was held.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination would be held on June 21.

He said the medical entrance exam would be computer-based from next year.

The panel will also deliberate on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education and strategies to enhance students' employability.

Representatives from Anthropic India, Pratham, IIT Kanpur, Infosys and IIT Madras are among those summoned for the discussions.