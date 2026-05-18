ED conducts raids at premises of AAP leader Deepak Singla

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at premises linked to AAP leader Deepak Singla and others in Delhi and Goa, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Singla has been a candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Vishwas Nagar assembly seat.

He was raided by the ED in 2024 too as part of an investigation.

The politician could not be contacted immediately.

In a separate case, the central probe agency conducted searches in a case in which certain individuals were allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 180 crore through an investment fraud.

The premises of a person identified as Ram Singh of Babaji Finance Group in Delhi's Subhash Nagar have been raided as part of the investigation, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)