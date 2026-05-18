Former CRPF chief K Vijay Kumar to receive Padma Shri on May 25

Former CRPF Director General K Vijay Kumar, one of India’s most celebrated and decorated police officers known for leading several landmark anti-insurgency and anti-terror operations, is going to be conferred the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on May 25.

A 1975-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Kumar is best remembered for spearheading the Special Task Force operation that eliminated forest brigand Veerappan in 2004, bringing to an end a manhunt that had stretched over two decades across the forests of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Born on September 15, 1952, Kumar studied at St Joseph’s College and later at Madras Christian College before joining the country’s police service. Though he qualified for the IAS in 1976, he preferred the IPS to remain in policing, embarking on a career that would span nearly five decades.

Over the years, Kumar held several key assignments, including Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Senior Security Adviser in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, handling Left Wing Extremism and security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.