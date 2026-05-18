Govt to monitor state of highways, acquire survey vehicles to find potholes

NEW DELHI: After focusing on improving the quality of highway construction, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has now shifted its attention towards their long-term maintenance and protection.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the ministry has launched a nationwide programme to monitor the health of national highways, under which regular state-wise reviews of road infrastructure are being undertaken.
Further, as part of the exercise, the ministry is set to procure advanced Intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicles (iPAVe), survey vehicles capable of collecting both structural and functional pavement condition data. According to the sources, trial runs of these high-tech fully integrated vehicles are currently underway.
Road transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari recently reviewed the quality and maintenance of highways in Maharashtra and Goa based on inputs received through media and social media.
The ministry has already deployed Network Survey Vehicles (NSVs) across several highway corridors to assess visible surface defects such as cracking, potholes and pavement distress.
“Generally road construction is reviewed. In a major shift now, the ministry has moved beyond its construction-centric approach to long-term asset management. The purpose of the exercise is to keep a tab on the conditions of the highways we have built. The focus is now on maintenance, also. ,” said a source.
One vehicle per 60 kms
The NSV survey will take one vehicle for examining nearly 50-60 kms in a day, the source added.
Data to be sent to NHAI
Data collected through NSV surveys is being transferred to a central digital repository at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in real time.