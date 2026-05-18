Govt to monitor state of highways, acquire survey vehicles to find potholes

NEW DELHI: After focusing on improving the quality of highway construction, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has now shifted its attention towards their long-term maintenance and protection.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the ministry has launched a nationwide programme to monitor the health of national highways, under which regular state-wise reviews of road infrastructure are being undertaken.

Further, as part of the exercise, the ministry is set to procure advanced Intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicles (iPAVe), survey vehicles capable of collecting both structural and functional pavement condition data. According to the sources, trial runs of these high-tech fully integrated vehicles are currently underway.