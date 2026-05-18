Haryana BJP ministers cut down convoy fleet, cycle to cabinet after PM Modi's call for fuel conservation

CHANDIGARH: Following PM Narendra Modi's call for austerity measures to conserve fuel and resources amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, ministers in the Nayab Saini cabinet in Haryana have cut down official fleet size and even cycling to work.

State Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was among the first to reduce the number of vehicles in his official convoy, cutting down fleet size by half. Saini has also resolved to go without any government vehicle one day every week. Earlier, eight to 15 vehicles were part of the chief minister’s fleet as part of his security protocol. Only essential vehicles from the security point of view have been retained in the fleet, an official said.

Other ministers followed suit for the state cabinet meeting on Monday. Ministers including Krishan Kumar Bedi and Gaurav Gautam arrived in bicycles. Bedi arrived for the cabinet meeting after cycling the two kilometers from his official residence here, said, "We are also citizens of this country, and it is our responsibility to act on what our Prime Minister has said."

"We will use public transport wherever possible," he said.

State Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said he prefers to travel in his security vehicle only when he is on field visits. Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij said the transport department will soon procure 1,000 new buses, including 500 electric buses. Vij also batted for giving tax concessions to people purchasing EV vehicles. "I have already moved a file in this regard. We want that people should be encouraged to purchase electric vehicles," he said.