In a major reshuffle in Haryana, 17 IPS and 3 HPS officers transferred; Kabiraj is new Gurugram CP

CHANDIGARH: In a major administrative reshuffle of senior police officers, the Haryana government transferred 17 IPS and three Haryana Police Services (HPS) officers with immediate effect.
The state government has appointed 1999 batch IPS officer Sibash Kabiraj as the new Gurugram Police Commissioner, replacing Vikas Arora. Kabiraj has been shifted from the post of Police Commissioner to head the Gurugram Police Commissionerate.
Outgoing Gurugram Police Commissioner 1998 batch IPS officer Vikas Arora has been posted as Additional Director General of Police of Administration at the state police headquarters.
Kabiraj is considered a seasoned officer with extensive experience in urban policing, cybercrime monitoring, and law-and-order management.
The transfer comes at a crucial time for Gurugram, where the police force is grappling with rising cybercrime complaints, traffic management challenges, rapid urban expansion, and law-and-order concerns linked to growing population density and infrastructure.
The Gurugram Police Commissionerate is one of the busiest in the state, overseeing cyber policing, corporate security, traffic regulation, and crime control in the leading corporate and residential hub of the National Capital Region.
Earlier this year, he had also been given the additional charge of ADGP (Cyber) and Director of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).
While a 1995-batch IPS officer, Charu Bali, has been transferred as Additional DGP, Bhondsi Police Complex, Gurugram and a 1996-batch Dr Mamta Ravi Kiran has been posted as Additional DGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB).
Also, another 1996-batch IPS officer, KK Rao, will be the Additional DGP, Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, Gurugram.
Rakesh Kumar Arya, a 2003-batch IPS officer, will be the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Crime Branch.
2006-batch IPS officer Ashok Kumar has been posted as IGP, Karnal Range, and his batchmate Om Prakash has been transferred as IGP, South Range.
Naazneen Bhasin, a 2007-batch IPS officer, has been posted as IGP, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban, at Karnal, and also IGP, RTC, Bhondsi, Gurugram.
Kuldeep Singh, another 2007-batch IPS officer, is IGP, Hisar Range.
While Hamid Akhtar, a 2008-batch IPS officer, has been transferred as DIG, HAP, Madhuban.
A 2010-batch IPS officer, Surinder Pal Singh, has been posted as DIG CID. Rajender Kumar Meena, a 2011-batch officer, has been posted as DIG Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) at Sonepat in addition to his present duties.
Another 2011-batch officer, Manbir Singh, is now DIG HSNCB, while the 2012-batch officer, Sunil Kumar, will handle the charge of DIG State Crime Branch (SCB) and DIG HSNCB.
Surinder Singh Bhoria, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has been posted as SP, STF, Panchkula, and SP, Commando, Newal, Karnal and Aditi Singh is posted as SP, SV&ACB, Gurugram.
Among HCS officers, Siddharth Dhanda has been transferred as SP, State Crime Branch (SCB), Poonam has been posted as SP, SCB, and Pooja Dabla has been posted as SP, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).