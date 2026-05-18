In a major reshuffle in Haryana, 17 IPS and 3 HPS officers transferred; Kabiraj is new Gurugram CP

CHANDIGARH: In a major administrative reshuffle of senior police officers, the Haryana government transferred 17 IPS and three Haryana Police Services (HPS) officers with immediate effect.

The state government has appointed 1999 batch IPS officer Sibash Kabiraj as the new Gurugram Police Commissioner, replacing Vikas Arora. Kabiraj has been shifted from the post of Police Commissioner to head the Gurugram Police Commissionerate.

Outgoing Gurugram Police Commissioner 1998 batch IPS officer Vikas Arora has been posted as Additional Director General of Police of Administration at the state police headquarters.

Kabiraj is considered a seasoned officer with extensive experience in urban policing, cybercrime monitoring, and law-and-order management.

The transfer comes at a crucial time for Gurugram, where the police force is grappling with rising cybercrime complaints, traffic management challenges, rapid urban expansion, and law-and-order concerns linked to growing population density and infrastructure.

The Gurugram Police Commissionerate is one of the busiest in the state, overseeing cyber policing, corporate security, traffic regulation, and crime control in the leading corporate and residential hub of the National Capital Region.

Earlier this year, he had also been given the additional charge of ADGP (Cyber) and Director of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).