India deepens engagement with Europe

NEW DELHI: India stepped up its Europe outreach, elevating ties with the Netherlands to a strategic partnership, unveiling a sweeping five-year roadmap, and expanding cooperation across critical technologies and clean energy, while also advancing high-level engagements in Sweden focused on industry, security and innovation.
India and the Netherlands on Saturday signed 17 agreements covering semiconductors, critical minerals, renewable energy, migration, healthcare and water management, underscoring a growing convergence between New Delhi and European capitals on resilient supply chains and advanced manufacturing.
“We are today elevating India-Netherlands relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, calling the Netherlands “one of India’s most important partners” and urging convergence of Dutch expertise with India’s “speed and scale.”
Later, Modi arrived in Gothenburg for the Sweden leg of his European tour, where his aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force Gripen fighter jets in a symbolic gesture reflecting expanding defence ties.
He was also conferred the “Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross” by Crown Princess Victoria, Sweden’s highest honour for a foreign head of government, in recognition of his contribution to bilateral relations. Modi dedicated the award to the “historic ties” and “warmth and affection” shared between the two nations.
At the European Round Table for Industry in Gothenburg, Modi stressed that closer cooperation between democracies was critical in the current global environment. He also thanked Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for Sweden’s support following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year.
Support for Guj chip fab
A key outcome of PM’s Netherlands visit was a semiconductor deal between ASML and Tata Electronics to support India’s fabrication ecosystem in Dholera.
Tagore at the forefront
Modi and Swedish leader Ulf Kristersson exchanged gifts commemorating Rabindranath Tagore and the civilisational and intellectual ties between India and Sweden.