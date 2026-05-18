India deepens engagement with Europe

NEW DELHI: India stepped up its Europe outreach, elevating ties with the Netherlands to a strategic partnership, unveiling a sweeping five-year roadmap, and expanding cooperation across critical technologies and clean energy, while also advancing high-level engagements in Sweden focused on industry, security and innovation.

India and the Netherlands on Saturday signed 17 agreements covering semiconductors, critical minerals, renewable energy, migration, healthcare and water management, underscoring a growing convergence between New Delhi and European capitals on resilient supply chains and advanced manufacturing.

“We are today elevating India-Netherlands relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, calling the Netherlands “one of India’s most important partners” and urging convergence of Dutch expertise with India’s “speed and scale.”

Later, Modi arrived in Gothenburg for the Sweden leg of his European tour, where his aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force Gripen fighter jets in a symbolic gesture reflecting expanding defence ties.