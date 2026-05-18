India, Europe entering ‘golden era,’ says PM Modi; Norway ties upgraded to green strategic partnership

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Europe are entering a new “Golden Era” in their relationship as India and Norway elevated bilateral ties to a Green Strategic Partnership, deepening cooperation across clean energy, maritime industries, digital technology, healthcare and emerging technologies amid growing global instability.

Addressing a joint media briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store after delegation-level talks in Oslo, Modi reiterated India’s position that global conflicts cannot be resolved through military means alone and called for dialogue and diplomacy to end ongoing wars in Ukraine and West Asia.

“India and Norway both believe in a rules-based order, dialogue and diplomacy. We agree that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone,” Modi said. “Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for the early end of the conflict and for peace.”

The remarks came at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and reflected New Delhi’s continued emphasis on strategic autonomy and diplomatic engagement amid deepening global polarisation. Prime Minister Store echoed similar concerns over rising global fragmentation and stressed the need for stronger democratic partnerships.

“I believe that cooperation delivers better results than unilateralism and isolation, especially when it comes to global challenges,” Store said. “We have to stand up against those who weaponise diplomacy, who weaponise trade and who weaponise technology.”

He added that both sides had discussed major international crises, including “the war in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East.” Modi, who arrived in Oslo from Sweden as part of his ongoing Europe tour, said the current global uncertainty had accelerated strategic convergence between India and Europe.

“The world today is passing through instability and uncertainty. Against this backdrop, India and Europe are entering a new ‘Golden Era’ in their relationship,” he said. The visit, the first by an Indian prime minister to Norway in 43 years, also saw Modi being conferred Norway’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, by King Harald V.