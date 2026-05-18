Indian student from Telangana dies in tragic US highway car crash

A 25-year-old Indian student died in a road accident near Chicago in the United States that also left six others injured.

Navya Gadusu, a 25-year-old resident of Chicago originally from Nalgonda district in Telangana, was identified as the victim.

The accident occurred late Saturday night on Interstate 65 near Crown Point in Lake County, Indiana.

Gadusu was declared dead at 12:16 am (local time ) on Sunday by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death was confirmed as blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago expressed “heartfelt” condolences and said it was in touch with the bereaved family.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” the Consulate said in a post on X, adding that it is also coordinating support for the injured.