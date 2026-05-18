Indian student from Telangana dies in tragic US highway car crash

A 25-year-old Indian student died in a road accident near Chicago in the United States that also left six others injured.
Navya Gadusu, a 25-year-old resident of Chicago originally from Nalgonda district in Telangana, was identified as the victim.
The accident occurred late Saturday night on Interstate 65 near Crown Point in Lake County, Indiana.
Gadusu was declared dead at 12:16 am (local time ) on Sunday by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death was confirmed as blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.
The Indian Consulate General in Chicago expressed “heartfelt” condolences and said it was in touch with the bereaved family.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” the Consulate said in a post on X, adding that it is also coordinating support for the injured.
According to the Indiana State Police, the crash took place around 11:15 pm when a red minivan carrying seven adults was travelling at low speed behind a vehicle experiencing mechanical issues.
Police said another car, whose driver reportedly did not realise how slowly the minivan was moving, attempted to swerve left to avoid it but struck the left side of the van, causing it to veer off the road into a ditch. The vehicle with mechanical issues was not involved in the collision.
Investigators also said the minivan had only two front seats, with the remaining passengers seated on boxes of mangoes and not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
(With inputs from PTI)