Insider track | Raghav Chadha shakes Cabinet grapevine

37 and counting: Summit race on

After an 11-year pause, one of India’s biggest diplomatic gatherings is returning to New Delhi. The 4th India-Africa Forum Summit will be held on May 31, with senior officials meeting on May 28 and foreign ministers convening on May 29. So far, 37 heads of states or governments have confirmed attendance, and the race is now on to cross the benchmark of 41 leaders set during the 2015 summit. That edition transformed New Delhi into the centre of South-South engagement for a week. Preparations are moving, though unlike last time, no summit coordinator has been appointed. For MEA secretary (economic relations) Sudhakar Dalela, the summit is the second key event this month after the recently concluded BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting.