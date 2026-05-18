Insider track | Raghav Chadha shakes Cabinet grapevine

Speculation over a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle is once again driving political conversations in Delhi. And in Punjab. The focus is particularly on the idea of rewarding prominent entrants from rival camps with ministerial positions. Among the names circulating is former AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who joined the BJP recently. While there is no official indication of any move, the discussion alone has generated curiosity. The timing is notable, with Punjab moving towards a crucial Assembly election and the BJP working aggressively to widen its organisational and electoral footprints. A past instance cited is of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s elevation after he joined the BJP as proof of how such moves reshape political alignments at the state level.
Gor’s Bengal date back in play
US ambassador Sergio Gor’s recent Guwahati visit triggered political chatter stretching from Assam to West Bengal. After attending the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gor travelled to Kolkata, fuelling speculation over a possible meeting with West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari. Despite buzz and backchannel efforts, the interaction never happened, largely because of scheduling complications. Now, diplomatic and political circles suggest the meeting is back on track, with tentative dates quietly being explored for later this month. Observers believe such an interaction would carry significance beyond optics. Kolkata remains central to American diplomacy in India, housing the US Consulate, the second-oldest American diplomatic post globally, and the BJP’s first government in the state’s history.
Gujarat eyes first woman top officer
The name of Gujarat’s next chief secretary is a hot talking point in Gandhinagar. Incumbent Manoj Kumar Das retires later this year. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly keeping a close watch on governance in his home state, the post is drawing political attention. Sources indicate the possibility of a historic appointment, with a woman officer potentially taking charge for the first time. Two 1991-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officers are frontrunners. Jayanti Ravi, additional chief secretary in the Revenue Department, remains in service until August 2027, while Anju Sharma, additional chief secretary in the General Administration Department, continues until July 2029. Interestingly, two senior-most 1990-batch officers, C V Som and Arun Solanki, are reportedly not under consideration.
37 and counting: Summit race on
After an 11-year pause, one of India’s biggest diplomatic gatherings is returning to New Delhi. The 4th India-Africa Forum Summit will be held on May 31, with senior officials meeting on May 28 and foreign ministers convening on May 29. So far, 37 heads of states or governments have confirmed attendance, and the race is now on to cross the benchmark of 41 leaders set during the 2015 summit. That edition transformed New Delhi into the centre of South-South engagement for a week. Preparations are moving, though unlike last time, no summit coordinator has been appointed. For MEA secretary (economic relations) Sudhakar Dalela, the summit is the second key event this month after the recently concluded BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting.
Turf war over digging rights
A move restricting archaeologists posted at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) headquarters in New Delhi from undertaking excavations has sparked unease within the organisation. Officials privately questioned the logic and implications of the understanding, especially since no written policy exists barring the headquarters-based archaeologists from leading field projects. According to insiders, the shift gathered momentum after a senior deputed officer persuaded the ASI leadership that officers at the head office should prioritise administration over excavation work. Requests from at least two archaeologists seeking excavation approval were ignored recently. However, the mood inside the organisation now appears to be changing. With the deputed officer repatriated, expectations are growing that the ASI may soon restore its practice permitting headquarters-based archaeologists to undertake excavations.