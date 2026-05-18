Jharkhand High Court orders district courts to go in hybrid mode

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing energy crisis, the Jharkhand High Court has directed all lower courts to function in a hybrid mode with immediate effect.

Under this arrangement, court hearings and witness testimonies can be conducted virtually via video conferencing, ensuring that the judicial process continues without any interruption.

The directive has been issued to all principal district and sessions judges—including the Judicial Commissioner of Ranchi—instructing them to implement a ‘hybrid mode’ of functioning within the courts as well as to introduce a car-pooling arrangement among judicial officers and staff.

The high court has urged that lawyers, witnesses and litigants be encouraged to embrace this digital system. Furthermore, to conserve fuel, strict orders have been issued to all judicial officers and staff to implement carpooling and vehicle-sharing arrangements among themselves.

In this regard, the Registrar General of the high court, Satyaprakash Sinha, has issued a letter to all District and Sessions Judges across the state, as well as to the Judicial Commissioner of Ranchi, stating that—given the prevailing energy crisis—all courts shall function in a ‘hybrid mode’ with immediate effect.