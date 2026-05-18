J&K villagers clean spring as green tradition

SRINAGAR: In the scenic village of Panzath in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a centuries-old tradition continues to unite communities for environmental conservation to clean a natural spring named Panzath.

Every May, villagers from 45 surrounding communities gather at Panzath Nag, a vital spring that provides drinking water and irrigates paddy fields around 45 villages across south Kashmir’s Qazigund area, for a day-long cleaning and fish-catching festival.

According to some local residents, Panzath Nag has derived its name from the Kashmiri term “Paanch Hath” or “five hundred”; the spring once fed numerous smaller water sources in the region. Spread over 1.5 kilometres, it is not only a lifeline for agriculture but it also provides drinking water to many villages.

On Sunday, more than a thousand villagers waded into the muddy waters armed with wicker baskets and plastic containers to remove silt, weeds, and waste material that hinders water flow.

The activity, popularly known as the “fish festival”, also permits villagers to catch fish, though strictly within designated areas and using traditional methods such as wicker baskets and mosquito nets rather than modern fishing gear.

Catching fish is seen as an incentive for those cleaning the spring. “This tradition has survived for centuries. Our elders taught us about it, and we continue it with pride,” said Khurshid Ahmad Pandith, 55, who has participated since he was in Class Six.