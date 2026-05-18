SC refuses to entertain plea seeking wage increase for priests, other staff at state-owned temples

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking to review and increase the wages and other benefits given to priests, 'sevadars' and other staff in state-controlled temples.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said that it cannot entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution and those aggrieved can directly approach the court.

The top court asked petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay not to get into the affairs of priests as he may be unaware about the earnings of priests and 'sevadars' of temples.

Upadhyay said there are judgments of the Allahabad High Court and other high courts which call for reviewing the wages of priests of state-controlled temples to enable them to live a dignified life.

The bench refused to go into the petition and allowed Upadhyay to withdraw the petition with liberty to avail the remedy available under the law.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, sought directions to the Centre and states to constitute a judicial commission or an expert committee to review the remuneration and other benefits given to priests and temple staff in state-controlled temples.

"Petitioner also seeks a declaration that priests and temple staff are employees under Section 2(k) of the Code on Wages, 2019. Petitioner submits that once the State assumes the administrative, economic and financial control over temples, an employer-employee relationship arises and denial of dignified wages to priests and temple staff violates the right to livelihood guaranteed under Article 21," it said.