Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang walks 2 km to attend event, returns in cab

GUWAHATI: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Monday walked around 2 km to go to a place in the state capital of Gangtok to attend an official programme. He returned in a cab, with two officers accompanying him.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for adopting disciplined and responsible governance practices. In a powerful demonstration of commitment to this call, Tamang set a personal example by walking for around 14 minutes from his official residence at Mintokgang to Manan Kendra to attend the programme.
He walked both ways to attend another event at the same venue on May 15.
“The gesture was not merely symbolic, but a strong and inspiring message to the people of Sikkim that leadership must begin with personal discipline and action,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.
At a time when the country is collectively responding to economic priorities and resource conservation, the Chief Minister’s decision to “walk the talk” reflects the government’s sincerity in implementing austerity measures, not just in policy, but in practice, the statement further stated.
The Sikkim government has issued several directives for efficient utilisation of government assets and moderation of fuel consumption across departments, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, and other institutions.
One of the most significant steps undertaken includes the reduction of the chief minister’s motorcade by 50 per cent. Additionally, odd-even norms will be implemented for government and private vehicles, with exemptions provided only for taxis and emergency services.
In a May 14 notification, the government encouraged its employees to utilise public transportation as much as possible, minimise unnecessary vehicle usage, and rely more on virtual meetings and digital coordination. Officials have further been advised to commute on foot for nearby meetings and official engagements wherever feasible.
Stating that these measures are aimed at promoting a culture of responsibility, efficiency, and disciplined governance, the CMO said, “The CM’s action sends a clear and powerful message that the austerity measures advocated by the PM are not mere formalities, but an important national initiative requiring cooperation and commitment from every citizen.”