Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang walks 2 km to attend event, returns in cab

GUWAHATI: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Monday walked around 2 km to go to a place in the state capital of Gangtok to attend an official programme. He returned in a cab, with two officers accompanying him.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for adopting disciplined and responsible governance practices. In a powerful demonstration of commitment to this call, Tamang set a personal example by walking for around 14 minutes from his official residence at Mintokgang to Manan Kendra to attend the programme.

He walked both ways to attend another event at the same venue on May 15.

“The gesture was not merely symbolic, but a strong and inspiring message to the people of Sikkim that leadership must begin with personal discipline and action,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

At a time when the country is collectively responding to economic priorities and resource conservation, the Chief Minister’s decision to “walk the talk” reflects the government’s sincerity in implementing austerity measures, not just in policy, but in practice, the statement further stated.