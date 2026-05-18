SIR required to weed out fake voters: Dhami

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday defended the ongoing SIR of voter lists while issuing a stern warning to those planning to carry out religious conversion and communal activities in the hill state.

Addressing a training programme under the Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Abhiyan in Champawat, Dhami hit out at Opposition parties for opposing the voter list purification drive. He asserted that the Opposition’s resistance stems not from the process itself, but from a fear of transparency.

“The SIR is designed to identify and remove fake voters, infiltrators, and those who have wrongfully included their names in the electoral rolls,” the Chief Minister stated.