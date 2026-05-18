Teen health centres short of counsellors: Unicef

NEW DELHI: India’s Adolescent Friendly Health Centres (AFHCs), which provide clinical and counselling services on adolescent health, ranging from sexual and reproductive health (SRH) to nutrition, substance abuse, injuries and violence, including gender-based violence, have overburdened staff and need dedicated medical officers (MOs) and full-time adolescent health (AH) counsellors, an assessment by UNICEF has found.

Carried out under the guidance of the Health Ministry in 45 health facilities—30 Model-AFHC and 15 AFHC—spread in 15 states, the assessment also pointed out that in some facilities, counselling rooms are located within hospital premises near OPDs, where staff movement compromises privacy.

The AFHCs’ assessment report also highlighted that increased workload from Model-AFHC upgrades is impacting service depth and consistency.

Released recently at an event organised by the ministry, UNICEF, and other partners on mental health and well-being for youths and adolescents, the report said that inter-district collaboration and learning opportunities are minimal.

It also highlighted the need for more support from schools and communities to enhance reach and engagement.

“Address workload issues by ensuring adequate staffing and support to sustain service quality. Deploy dedicated MOs for adolescent health services and appoint full-time AH counsellors at all facilities,” the report recommended.