UNICEF finds staff shortage, privacy concerns at adolescent health centres

NEW DELHI: India’s Adolescent Friendly Health Centres (AFHCs), which provide clinical and counselling services on adolescent health, are facing staff shortages and privacy concerns, a UNICEF assessment has found.

The assessment, conducted under the guidance of the Union Health Ministry in 45 health facilities — 30 Model-AFHCs and 15 AFHCs across 15 states — found that many centres have overburdened staff and need dedicated medical officers (MOs) and full-time adolescent health (AH) counsellors.

It also pointed out that in some facilities, counselling rooms are located near OPDs inside hospital premises, where staff movement compromises privacy.

The Adolescent-Friendly Health Centre assessment report said the increased workload following the upgrade to Model-AFHCs is affecting service depth and consistency. It also noted that inter-district collaboration and structured learning opportunities remain limited.

The report highlighted the need for greater support from schools and communities to improve outreach and engagement.

“Address workload issues by ensuring adequate staffing and support to sustain service quality. Deploy dedicated MOs for adolescent health services and appoint full-time AH counsellors at all facilities,” the report recommended.