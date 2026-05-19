Amit Shah slams Congress over anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, praises Bastar transformation

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a swipe at the opposition, saying several non-BJP state governments cooperated with the Centre in the fight against CPI (Maoist), but the Congress did not support anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. He also lauded security forces for transforming Bastar.

Shah dismissed the long-held narrative that Maoism grew due to a lack of development. Instead, he asserted that Naxalism was the very barrier preventing development. To bridge this decades-old gap, an initiative named the "Veer Shaheed Gundadhur Seva Dera", will be rolled out. Out of nearly 200 security camps established to fight insurgents, the government will immediately convert 70 camps (roughly one-third) into comprehensive administrative and welfare centres.

The 'Seva Dera' is designed to deliver governance directly to the doorsteps of tribal households, featuring All-in-one digital services like access to banking, Aadhar registration and 371 state and central welfare schemes through Common Service Centres. They will also establish primary schools, Anganwadi centres, and affordable ration shops under one roof. For women empowerment, units will be set up for tailoring training, rice milling, and tamarind processing to provide livelihood avenues for tribal women.

Focusing on sustainable wealth creation, Shah revealed a major push into the cooperative dairy sector. In partnership with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the Chhattisgarh government plans to provide every tribal citizen with a cow and a buffalo.

“A massive dairy infrastructure network will be operational across the Bastar division within the next six months,” he stated.