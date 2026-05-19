Big train mishaps down by over 90 per cent: Railways

NEW DELHI: With safety remaining the top priority of Indian Railways, consequential train accidents have declined sharply over the past decade compared with the period before 2014-15. Railway officials said on Monday that such accidents had fallen by nearly 90 percent, with only 14 incidents reported in 2025-26 up to February 28, compared with 135 in 2014-15.

Officials added that, apart from a few minor fire incidents that caused no casualties and were quickly controlled through the Railway’s alert response systems, the overall safety record has improved significantly since 2014-15.

A senior Railway Ministry official said a dedicated “war room” continues to operate under the direct supervision of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan. The control centre monitors accidents and incidents in real time and also oversees crowd management during festive seasons at major railway stations with heavy passenger footfall.

Referring to the fire incidents reported on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh and on Monday in Bihar, the official said both situations were swiftly contained due to the Railway’s alert systems, with no loss of life reported. He added that high-level inquiries had already been ordered into the incidents and that the Railways had effectively managed the situations, despite their minor nature.