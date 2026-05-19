‘Biggest challenge for Northeast growth is mindset’

Meghalaya’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, remains steadfast in his belief that India and Bangladesh must work together in the years ahead, given the immense developmental potential for both nations. In a conversation with TNIE, Sangma also addressed the situation in Manipur, noting that unless peace is fully restored, development cannot gain momentum.
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India has pursued the ‘Look East’ policy, yet it has not progressed as anticipated. How do you intend to strengthen links between Northeast India and Southeast Asia under the policy?
I disagree that the policy has stagnated. It should not be judged solely on paperwork or documentation. The Government of India remains committed to the “Look East policy”, although progress has not yet reached the desired level. I believe the policy needs to be zoned. For instance, Meghalaya should have an “Act South” policy because Bangladesh lies to its south. Arunachal Pradesh could adopt a “West Act” policy, as Bhutan is situated to its west. Likewise, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram should pursue an “Act East” policy given their borders with Myanmar.
From my own experience, after becoming Chief Minister in 2018, I visited different parts of Bangladesh in 2019, where I interacted with young people, entrepreneurs, and farmers to explore opportunities. There are immediate gains to be made by resetting ties, including reopening trade routes and improving connectivity along the 80-km stretch from Mahendraganj, which can significantly strengthen regional economy.
How do you think relations with Bangladesh can improve?
We are witnessing an abnormal situation at present, and it has to be addressed with Bangladesh. Yes, the current situation is a temporary phase, but in the long run—50 years or more from now—we will have to work with Bangladesh. This will benefit both countries. I believe there is huge potential and opportunity in this. I also see enormous scope for trade if routes are reopened. Normal economic activity should continue.
Do you think the decision of the new government in West Bengal to fence the Bangladesh border will hamper people-to-people initiatives and relations with Bangladesh?
Protecting one’s nation and ensuring national security are the foremost priorities of any country. There is no reason for another nation to doubt our intention to work together simply because of certain border disputes.
Can you give an update on the discussions regarding the border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam?
In 2012, the previous government released a report identifying twelve areas of difference. So far, disputes in six of those areas have been resolved, and the Survey of India is currently delineating the actual boundaries. I remain hopeful that the remaining areas will also be addressed soon, although six of them are particularly complex. With the new government in Assam, we intend to revive discussions to find solutions.
You claim that political stability in the Northeast will encourage investment, yet Manipur has witnessed volatility in recent years, highlighted by the killing of three church leaders. How do you reconcile this with your claims?
I acknowledge that this is a major challenge that may hinder the region’s full potential. However, I am actively engaged in addressing the situation in Manipur. My party is active there, and I have travelled extensively across the state to understand its complexities. There is a trust deficit that will take time to heal.
Can development in the Northeast gather pace without the return of peace to Manipur?
I do agree that unless peace is fully restored, development in Manipur cannot gather momentum. But efforts are continuing, and the public is exhausted by such violence and wishes to return to peace and prosperity. The challenges and problems in Manipur are important and must be addressed. Some elements continue to create tension. From the Centre’s side, outreach has continued consistently, and large-scale efforts are still underway to restore peace.
President’s Rule was imposed, and I was consulted on the matter as well. When the time was right, the government was formed. I know that many measures are being undertaken to fully restore peace in Manipur. No doubt, a trust deficit has developed between the two communities, but it is gradually being bridged and will take time to heal.
What major challenges do you believe Meghalaya, in particular, and the Northeast in general, face?
In reality, the greatest challenge for the entire Northeast has been the mindset. Earlier, people believed that nothing significant could happen.
But a new level of confidence has emerged among investors, citizens, bureaucrats, and stakeholders at every level because of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This can be seen in the setting up of the country’s largest semiconductor unit in Assam, the country’s largest football stadium in Meghalaya, major road projects in Assam and Meghalaya, and numerous other initiatives.