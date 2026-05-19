BJP defends 90 paise fuel price hike, says it is world's lowest outside Gulf nations

Defending the 90-paise hike in petrol and diesel prices, triggered by the West Asia conflict and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, the BJP on Tuesday said the increase is among the lowest anywhere in the world outside heavily subsidised Gulf economies.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week after state-run oil firms ended a nearly four-year freeze on revisions.

On Friday, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre for the first time in more than four years, as surging global crude prices following the Iran war forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their mounting losses after months of holding rates steady through key state elections.

In a post on X, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said consumers across the world have borne the impact of the crisis through steep increases in fuel prices.

"Fuel prices have surged across the world. Brent crude has stayed above USD 100 a barrel," he said.

"Even after the recent revision of 91 paise per litre, fuel prices in India have risen by only about 4 per cent, among the lowest increases anywhere in the world outside heavily subsidised Gulf economies," Malviya added.