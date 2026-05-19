Cash discovery row: Report on allegations against Justice Varma submited to Om Birla; to be tabled in Parliament

An inquiry committee probing allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma in the alleged unaccounted cash discovery case has submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, setting the stage for it to be tabled in Parliament during the next session.

The report was presented on Monday under provisions of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, and will be laid before both Houses of Parliament in “due course”, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

With Parliament not currently in session, the Monsoon Session, usually held in the third week of July, is likely to be the next opportunity for tabling the report.

Speaker Birla had constituted the three-member inquiry committee on August 12, 2025, following allegations against Justice Varma after a fire at his official Delhi residence on the night of March 14, 2025.

Firefighters had allegedly discovered large amounts of burnt currency in a storeroom at the bungalow.

At the time, Varma was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court before being repatriated to his parent Allahabad High Court. An in-house committee formed by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna later concluded that Justice Varma had “active or tacit control” over the storeroom where the cash was allegedly hidden.