CBSE extends Class 12 re-evaluation deadline after technical glitches irk students

NEW DELHI: Frustrated students spent hours refreshing web pages, waiting for OTPs and repeatedly logging back into the CBSE portal on Tuesday as the Board opened its Class 12 re-evaluation and answer sheet verification process for 2026.

What many expected to be a quick application process turned into a stressful experience because of slow loading pages and frequent portal issues.

Following the technical glitches faced by a lot of students, the CBSE on Tuesday late evening issued a circular extending the dates for the re-evaluation. “It is hereby informed to all stakeholders that due to a technical problem encountered on the CBSE website for post-verification facilities and to ensure sufficient time to the students, the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books has been extended from the current May 22 to May 23, 2026,” read the CBSE statement.

With college admissions and cut-offs already creating pressure among students, the technical glitches only added to the anxiety. Several students complained that the portal kept freezing midway, while others said even basic steps like captcha verification and page loading were taking unusually long.

“Today’s reevaluation portal opening was honestly quite frustrating. The website kept hanging and even the captcha took forever to load, which made the whole process unnecessarily time-consuming,” said Ishanvi Bagga, a Class 12 student of Mount Carmel School, Sector 22, Dwarka.

Many students said they spent nearly their entire morning trying to access the portal properly.

“I logged into the portal in the morning thinking the process would take just a few minutes, but the website kept freezing again and again. Even after multiple tries, pages were loading very slowly,” said Aarav Mehta, a Class 12 student of Bal Bharati Public School.

The rush came after CBSE released its official notice regarding the post-result process. In the notice issued on May 17, the Board said it remains committed to a “fair, transparent, student-centric and efficient” evaluation system and acknowledged concerns raised regarding this year’s evaluation process and the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Alongside this, CBSE also announced a major reduction in re-evaluation-related fees. The fee for obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets has been reduced from Rs 700 to Rs 100, while verification charges have been cut from Rs 500 to Rs 100. Re-evaluation charges have also been lowered from Rs 100 per question to Rs 25 per question.