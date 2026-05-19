Exchange of fire between security forces, Maoists in Jharkhand's Saranda forests

RANCHI: An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and Maoists early in the morning in Porahat Forests of West Singhbhum district on Tuesday.
Though, there is no official confirmation, sources claimed that at least one or two Maoists have sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter.
Reportedly, huge cache of arms and other materials of day-to-day use has also been recovered from the spot. A joint team of COBRA 209 Battalion and the state police had been conducting a search operation in the forests of the Sonua and Goilkera police station areas for the past two days.
“The exchange of fire has ended, but the security forces are still in the area and conducting search operation,” said West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu. Regular operations are being conducted in the area against the Maoists, he added.
Notably, a major operation has been launched across the entire Chaibasa region—including Saranda—wherever intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoists is received.
Under this initiative, a joint team of 209 COBRA Battalion and state police were conducting a search operation within the dense forests falling under the Sonua and Goilkera police station limits on Tuesday.
During the operation, a small group of Maoists was found camping deep inside the dense forest. As security personnel approached the spot, the Maoists opened fire on them, prompting the forces to retaliate. This led to an intense exchange of gunfire between both sides. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area following the gunfight.
Notably, a handful of Maoists, who are still left in Saranda and Kolhan Forests of West Singhbhum, have now shifted to mobile camps to avoid being detected by security forces. To prevent police from reaching to the bunkers, a strong network of spike holes and IEDs have been laid around it.
The state police have launched a joint operation in Saranda and Kolhan jungles in November 2022 after a tip-off that some of the senior Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, is hiding in that forest stretch, which is said to be strategically important.