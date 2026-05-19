Exchange of fire between security forces, Maoists in Jharkhand's Saranda forests

RANCHI: An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and Maoists early in the morning in Porahat Forests of West Singhbhum district on Tuesday.

Though, there is no official confirmation, sources claimed that at least one or two Maoists have sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter.

Reportedly, huge cache of arms and other materials of day-to-day use has also been recovered from the spot. A joint team of COBRA 209 Battalion and the state police had been conducting a search operation in the forests of the Sonua and Goilkera police station areas for the past two days.

“The exchange of fire has ended, but the security forces are still in the area and conducting search operation,” said West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu. Regular operations are being conducted in the area against the Maoists, he added.

Notably, a major operation has been launched across the entire Chaibasa region—including Saranda—wherever intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoists is received.

Under this initiative, a joint team of 209 COBRA Battalion and state police were conducting a search operation within the dense forests falling under the Sonua and Goilkera police station limits on Tuesday.