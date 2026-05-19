Former Jharkhand Congress chief Balmuchu alleges BJP-JMM ‘secret deal’ ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

RANCHI: Amid the growing rift between the JMM and Congress, senior Congress leader and former Jharkhand Congress president Pradeep Balmuchu has alleged that horse trading may take place in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand, claiming there is allegedly a secret understanding between the BJP and JMM over the second seat.
Balmuchu questioned how the BJP, despite lacking adequate numbers in the Assembly, was even considering fielding a candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.
Notably, speculation is rife that Parimal Nathwani, director of corporate affairs at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and a close aide and adviser to Mukesh Ambani, may be fielded by the BJP.
According to Balmuchu, there is allegedly a secret deal between the BJP and the JMM that could help Nathwani sail through easily.
“If BJP does not have adequate numbers in the Assembly, how can it even think about securing one Rajya Sabha seat, which is impossible. If there are discussions going on in this regard, there must be some conspiracy being hatched,” said Balmuchu.
He added that he would oppose Nathwani’s candidature in the Rajya Sabha polls.
“I believe there may be some understanding between the BJP and the JMM, which is why they are aiming to secure one Rajya Sabha seat,” Balmuchu said.
He further alleged that Nathwani could be looking to take advantage of the JMM’s surplus MLAs to win the second Rajya Sabha seat.
Balmuchu also alleged that in the last three Rajya Sabha elections, the JMM had encroached upon the Congress party’s rightful share.
On the first occasion, Shibu Soren was sent to the Rajya Sabha. The second time, despite assurances from Sonia Gandhi, Hemant Soren allegedly unilaterally announced the candidature of Mahua Maji. On the third occasion, Sarfaraz Ahmed was made to resign from his Gandey Assembly seat, allegedly paving the way for his wife to contest the Assembly elections, and was subsequently sent to the Rajya Sabha.
“You occupied our slot on three separate occasions, even though, based on the numerical strength at the time, one seat should have gone to the Mahagathbandhan and the other to the BJP. Now, however, the situation is entirely in favour of the Mahagathbandhan,” said Balmuchu.
Citing the respective strengths of legislators, Balmuchu said the JMM would likely seek to secure 29 votes for its own candidate, leaving it with a surplus of only five or six votes. In contrast, he pointed out that the Congress currently has 16 legislators.
“The JMM is entitled to only one Rajya Sabha seat. The Congress party holds a strong and legitimate claim to the second seat,” he said.
Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand are scheduled to be held in June. One seat has remained vacant since the demise of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren last year, while the other will fall vacant as the tenure of BJP leader Deepak Prakash comes to an end.
The ruling alliance led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren currently holds 56 seats in the 81 member Assembly. The JMM, with 34 MLAs, is the largest constituent of the alliance, while the Congress, with 16 MLAs, is the second largest partner. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has four seats, while CPI (ML) has two MLAs.
The NDA, on the other hand, has 24 seats, including BJP’s 21, and one each from LJP, AJSU and JD(U), besides one Independent.