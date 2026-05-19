Former Jharkhand Congress chief Balmuchu alleges BJP-JMM ‘secret deal’ ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

RANCHI: Amid the growing rift between the JMM and Congress, senior Congress leader and former Jharkhand Congress president Pradeep Balmuchu has alleged that horse trading may take place in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand, claiming there is allegedly a secret understanding between the BJP and JMM over the second seat.

Balmuchu questioned how the BJP, despite lacking adequate numbers in the Assembly, was even considering fielding a candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Notably, speculation is rife that Parimal Nathwani, director of corporate affairs at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and a close aide and adviser to Mukesh Ambani, may be fielded by the BJP.

According to Balmuchu, there is allegedly a secret deal between the BJP and the JMM that could help Nathwani sail through easily.

“If BJP does not have adequate numbers in the Assembly, how can it even think about securing one Rajya Sabha seat, which is impossible. If there are discussions going on in this regard, there must be some conspiracy being hatched,” said Balmuchu.

He added that he would oppose Nathwani’s candidature in the Rajya Sabha polls.

“I believe there may be some understanding between the BJP and the JMM, which is why they are aiming to secure one Rajya Sabha seat,” Balmuchu said.