Indian flyers call out Vietnam Airlines for racism, discrimination

NEW DELHI: A Pune-based doctor has alleged racism and discrimination at the hands of a staffer at Vietnam Airlines on a return trip from Vietnam recently.

Stating that he has travelled to 37 countries, Dr Abhay Daga charged that he was never subjected to such “vile treatment” by any airline.

In a series of posts on X on Monday, Dr Daga said that he had travelled with his family of three on Business class from Hanoi to Delhi on flight VN981.

“Instead of a premium experience, your ground staff subjected us to blatant discrimination and humiliation,” he charged.

Elaborating, the flyer said, “At the aerobridge, your staff blocked us, looked at me with utter disrespect, and stated, “This is Business Class,” implying we didn't belong. When I replied, “Yes, I know,” he had the audacity to mock me, snapping back with “Really?” and “Are you sure?”

Dr Daga also put up a photo of the ID card online to substantiate his claim.

The doctor said he felt insulted in front of his young child. When he confronted the staff, he refused to apologise and was arrogant, he said. The airline staff is reported to have remarked to the doctor, “We need to make sure which passenger belongs where.”

The passenger added in his post that he had travelled to 36 countries and Vietnam was his 37th.

“I have NEVER experienced such vile treatment from any airline. My child actually had to ask why your staff was speaking to us with such disrespect. Your employee is an embarrassment to your national carrier,” he posted.