INTERVIEW | ‘Biggest challenge for Northeast growth is mindset’

Meghalaya’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, remains steadfast in his belief that India and Bangladesh must work together in the years ahead, given the immense developmental potential for both nations. In a conversation with TNIE, Sangma also addressed the situation in Manipur, noting that unless peace is fully restored, development cannot gain momentum.

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India has pursued the ‘Look East’ policy, yet it has not progressed as anticipated. How do you intend to strengthen links between Northeast India and Southeast Asia under the policy?

I disagree that the policy has stagnated. It should not be judged solely on paperwork or documentation. The Government of India remains committed to the “Look East policy”, although progress has not yet reached the desired level. I believe the policy needs to be zoned. For instance, Meghalaya should have an “Act South” policy because Bangladesh lies to its south. Arunachal Pradesh could adopt a “West Act” policy, as Bhutan is situated to its west. Likewise, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram should pursue an “Act East” policy given their borders with Myanmar.

From my own experience, after becoming Chief Minister in 2018, I visited different parts of Bangladesh in 2019, where I interacted with young people, entrepreneurs, and farmers to explore opportunities. There are immediate gains to be made by resetting ties, including reopening trade routes and improving connectivity along the 80-km stretch from Mahendraganj, which can significantly strengthen regional economy.