KDA, LAB invited for May 22 talks with MHA, open to fresh proposals from Centre

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) -- umbrella groups of religious, political, social, trade and student organisations from Kargil and Leh districts -- have received an invitation for sub-committee level talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on May 22.

The two groups have been spearheading the agitation for Sixth Schedule status and statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Leaders of both forums said they are open to adopting a flexible approach if the Centre presents a fresh proposal beyond the existing territorial or council-based framework.

KDA co-chairman Ali Karbalai said the KDA received an invitation from MHA for subcommittee-level talks in New Delhi. The LAB has also received an invitation.

The last round of talks between Ladakh leaders and the Centre, led by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, was held on February 4.

During the meeting, the Centre objected to the demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status, citing concerns over financial viability. It instead proposed the creation of a Territorial Council for Ladakh, with the Chief Executive Councillor of the Hill Council functioning as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory. However, the proposal was rejected by the Ladakh leaders.