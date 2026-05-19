Museum to mark former PM Deve Gowda's birth anniversary with film shows today

NEW DELHI: Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (PMS) will celebrate the 93rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday. Along with commemorative programmes, the museum will also be celebrating International Museum Day.

The programmes are designed to honour India’s democratic leadership and also promote awareness regarding museums, heritage preservation, and cultural education, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library (PMML) on Monday.

On this occasion, a commemorative exhibition on Gowda featuring photographs, archival documents, and his personal belongings is being organised, offering visitors an insight into his leadership and contribution.

“An exhibition showcasing the ethnographic objects from the PMS collection and two short films, one on the PMS and one about Deve Gowda, will be screened during the day,” said an official.

The Chairman of the Executive Council of the PMS Nripendra Misra and the daughter-in-law of the former PM Dr Sowmya Ramesh will be present.