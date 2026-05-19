NEET-UG 2026 cancellation upset me so much that I became ill physically, says 70-year-old aspirant

NEW DELHI: Among the 22.05 lakh candidates affected by the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 is septuagenarian Ashok Bahar from Lucknow, who will make his fourth attempt next month to fulfil his mother’s last wish of seeing him earn an MBBS degree.

There are 20 doctors within his family and extended family. Bahar’s wife is a gynaecologist, while two of his sisters and brothers-in-law are doctors. His late father was a doctor while his only daughter is an IT professional in the US.

Speaking to the TNIE from a hospital where he was doing multiple tests, Bahar said, “The cancellation of the exam was a huge shock for me. Believe it or not, it traumatised me so much that I actually fell ill. It was my third attempt and it meant so much to me to make the cut.”

His mother, Savithri Devi, who passed away in 1990, desperately wanted him to follow in his father’s footsteps. “I took up the medical entrance exam once in 1974 when it was known as CPMT, and I did not clear it.. My second attempt was in 2023 but my centre was in a remote place, and I arrived late and was not permitted to take up the exam. Three years later, I took it up in May this year.”

The 1957-born Bahar always had a passion for academics. After a B.Sc (Botany, Zoology and Chemistry) degree. he completed a postgraduate diploma in Computer Applications, a law degree and an MBA before working for a government public sector for decades. After retiring as the Head of Marketing of Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited in 2000, he worked as the Editor of a local newspaper and also worked as a part-time lawyer.

Asked about his preparations, the septuagenarian said, “After a certain age, you gain some kind of maturity and knowledge about everything in general. I did not go to any coaching centre. With the help of material provided by friends and a few well-wishers, I prepared on my own.”