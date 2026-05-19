NEET-UG 2026 cancellation upset me so much that I became ill physically, says 70-year-old aspirant

NEW DELHI: Among the 22.05 lakh candidates affected by the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 is septuagenarian Ashok Bahar from Lucknow, who will make his fourth attempt next month to fulfil his mother’s last wish of seeing him earn an MBBS degree.
There are 20 doctors within his family and extended family. Bahar’s wife is a gynaecologist, while two of his sisters and brothers-in-law are doctors. His late father was a doctor while his only daughter is an IT professional in the US.
Speaking to the TNIE from a hospital where he was doing multiple tests, Bahar said, “The cancellation of the exam was a huge shock for me. Believe it or not, it traumatised me so much that I actually fell ill. It was my third attempt and it meant so much to me to make the cut.”
His mother, Savithri Devi, who passed away in 1990, desperately wanted him to follow in his father’s footsteps. “I took up the medical entrance exam once in 1974 when it was known as CPMT, and I did not clear it.. My second attempt was in 2023 but my centre was in a remote place, and I arrived late and was not permitted to take up the exam. Three years later, I took it up in May this year.”
The 1957-born Bahar always had a passion for academics. After a B.Sc (Botany, Zoology and Chemistry) degree. he completed a postgraduate diploma in Computer Applications, a law degree and an MBA before working for a government public sector for decades. After retiring as the Head of Marketing of Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited in 2000, he worked as the Editor of a local newspaper and also worked as a part-time lawyer.
Asked about his preparations, the septuagenarian said, “After a certain age, you gain some kind of maturity and knowledge about everything in general. I did not go to any coaching centre. With the help of material provided by friends and a few well-wishers, I prepared on my own.”
Re-visiting the cancelled paper issue, Bahar said, “Imagine the plight of the 22 lakh aspirants who have invested so much in preparation for the exam.”
He plans to file a petition in the Allahabad High Court shortly. “There are two things I am keen on. It will be very tough for me as well as other senior citizens, to appear for a re-exam. As a special case due to the age factor, the marks scored by us in the cancelled exam could be considered. I also want the court to provide a one percent reservation in medical seats for senior citizens.”
Asked about the response from people in his inner circle over his NEET attempts,, Bahar said, “Each individual has a different viewpoint towards life. It is my ambition. So, I will pursue it for my own sake.”
On his proposed plans with a medical degree, Bahar said, “There is a lack of awareness on health issues among lakhs of people. For instance, liver-related health issues abound but there is hardly any knowledge. I am keen on doing social service and spreading awareness with a professional degree.”
He added that he was building a `Divya Prem ashram ‘ in his village Gehru, near Daroga Khera in Lucknow and wanted to serve its inmates after acquiring medical knowledge.