Outrage after 40 tribal houses demolished in Jammu; minister orders inquiry, halts drive

SRINGAR: An anti-encroachment drive in Jammu on Tuesday, during which 40 houses belonging to members of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities were demolished, triggered outrage.

Tribal Affairs Minister in the Omar Abdullah government terming it a targeted eviction aimed at terrorising tribal communities. The minister ordered an inquiry into the demolitions and directed an immediate halt to the drive.

According to officials, teams from the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force and Revenue Department assisted by police personnel launched an anti-eviction drive in the Raika Bandi forest belt in Sidhra area on the outskirts of Jammu city in the early hours today.

Nearly 60 kanals of forest land worth crores of rupees had been retrieved during the operation, they said.

Residents alleged that officials arrived in the area at around 5 am with bulldozers and began demolishing structures without prior notice. Many claimed they were caught completely off guard as the demolition began while children and elderly people were still asleep inside their homes.

“They started razing the houses without giving us any notice. Our children were sleeping when the bulldozers arrived. We were not even allowed to take out our belongings,” said a woman whose house was among those demolished during the drive.

She said they had been living in the area for several years and denied allegations of illegal occupation of forest land. “We possess valid ownership documents,” she said.

The affected families said on one hand the Lieutenant Governor talks about providing 5 marlas land to homeless people while on the other hand our small homes built on two or three marlas are being demolished, leaving us homeless.

They alleged that the demolition drive was being carried out on the behest of BJP.

Despite resistance and protests from local residents, the demolition drive continued for nearly four hours during which around 30 to 40 structures were demolished.