PM Modi calls for 'earliest resolution' of Ukraine, West Asia conflicts at Oslo summit

NEW DELHI: Addressing a joint press interaction after the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted growing convergence between India and the Nordic countries on global security and governance issues.

He said that both sides shared “a clear and united stand on terrorism: no compromise, no double standards.”

“In this era of global tensions and conflicts, we will continue to work together to strengthen the rules-based global order,” he said, adding that both sides supported “the earliest resolution of conflicts and efforts towards peace” in Ukraine and West Asia.

Calling the Nordic countries “natural partners”, Modi said the relationship was anchored in “democracy, the rule of law and multilateralism”. He also pressed for reforms in global institutions, saying changes in multilateral bodies were “necessary and urgent”.

India and the five Nordic nations also unveiled a new “Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership” at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo.

Modi and his counterparts pledged a deeper collaboration in clean energy, sustainability, digital innovation and emerging technologies amid growing global instability.

Modi said the partnership would combine “innovation with scale and talent” to drive sustainable growth and trusted technologies.

“Today, we decided to elevate India-Nordic relations to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership. With this green technology partnership, we will ensure a better future for the entire world,” Modi said.

The summit brought together Modi and the leaders of Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, reflecting what the Prime Minister’s Office described as the “expanding scope and growing strength” of India’s engagement with the Nordic region.