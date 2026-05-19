Punjab local body polls: 713 candidates rejected, Opposition cries foul

CHANDIGARH: The nomination papers of 713 candidates in the fray for the civic body election in Punjab to be held on May 26 have been rejected following scrutiny.

The Opposition parties claim foul play as the maximum rejections have been of their candidates.

The usual civic issues have taken a back seat, and law and order, drug menace, unemployment, economic decline, and the poor state of urban civic infrastructure caused by a paucity of funds for civic bodies have turned dominant.

The elections are being widely regarded as the prequel to the Assembly polls to be held in a few months.

According to data available from the State Election Commission, the total number of candidates from different political parties now in the fray is 10,096.

The highest number of rejections, 447, are in the 75 municipal councils that go to the polls, followed by 151 in the eight Municipal Corporations and 115 in the 21 Nagar Panchayats.

These civic body elections have taken centre stage as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are contending fiercely.