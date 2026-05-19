Railways unveils India's first proposed bullet train picture

NEW DELHI: Although it may take nearly another year before India’s first bullet train makes its inaugural journey, the Railways has unveiled an image of the train for the public at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi.

Displayed at Gate No. 4 of Rail Bhawan, the image suggests that the country’s first bullet train will feature a saffron-coloured roof with black and saffron stripes running along the body.

The design of the train, as shown in the display, includes a sleek aerodynamic nose and front lights shaped like eyes, giving it a futuristic appearance.

India’s first bullet train is tentatively expected to begin operations on August 15, 2027, along the 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.