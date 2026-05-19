Ranchi Diary: Salima to lead women’s hockey team in Oz

Three players from Jharkhand have secured spots in Indian women’s hockey team squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. Star player Salima Tete has been entrusted with the team’s captaincy, while Nikki Pradhan and Deepika Soreng have also been included in the squad. The selection of these three players from the state has created an atmosphere of joy among sports enthusiasts and within the hockey fraternity in Jharkhand. The Indian women’s hockey team is scheduled to play a four-match series in Perth, Australia, from May 26 to May 30.

MBBS and PG seats increased in the state

In a major boost to medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Jharkhand, the Centre has given its approval to increase MBBS and postgraduate seats in two of the state’s key medical institutions. The number of MBBS seats has been raised from 100 to 250 at Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad, while MGM Medical College has also received approval for a substantial increase in undergraduate medical seats. In addition to that, the Centre has sanctioned `225 crore for strengthening MBBS infrastructure and seat capacity enhancement as part of the expansion initiative. Of the total amount, Rs 135 crore, which will be contributed by the Centre.