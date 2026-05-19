Ranchi Diary: Salima to lead women’s hockey team in Oz

Three players from Jharkhand have secured spots in Indian women’s hockey team squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. Star player Salima Tete has been entrusted with the team’s captaincy, while Nikki Pradhan and Deepika Soreng have also been included in the squad. The selection of these three players from the state has created an atmosphere of joy among sports enthusiasts and within the hockey fraternity in Jharkhand. The Indian women’s hockey team is scheduled to play a four-match series in Perth, Australia, from May 26 to May 30.
MBBS and PG seats increased in the state
In a major boost to medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Jharkhand, the Centre has given its approval to increase MBBS and postgraduate seats in two of the state’s key medical institutions. The number of MBBS seats has been raised from 100 to 250 at Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad, while MGM Medical College has also received approval for a substantial increase in undergraduate medical seats. In addition to that, the Centre has sanctioned `225 crore for strengthening MBBS infrastructure and seat capacity enhancement as part of the expansion initiative. Of the total amount, Rs 135 crore, which will be contributed by the Centre.
First franchise-based T20 cricket league in state
Jharkhand is all set to host its first-ever franchise-based professional T20 cricket league, with the inaugural edition likely to commence in the first week of June. The Jharkhand State Cricket Association has authorised SJ Uplift to run the tournament under a seven-year agreement, marking the introduction of a franchise-based cricket model in the state. The maiden season is expected to feature six men’s teams, while a parallel women’s league comprising three teams will also be organised to provide greater exposure and opportunities to females. cricketers from the state. All matches will be open to spectators free of charge in an effort to encourage public engagement.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com