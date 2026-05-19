Revised childhood myopia guidelines urge annual eye checks, two hours outdoors for children

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concerns over childhood myopia emerging as a major public health challenge globally and in India, particularly in the post-COVID period, the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) on Monday released revised consensus guidelines on the prevention and management of the condition.

The guidelines, aimed at equipping ophthalmologists, parents, educators and healthcare professionals with evidence-based recommendations to address the rising burden of myopia among children, strongly emphasise preventive strategies such as annual eye examinations, school vision screenings, limiting recreational screen time, maintaining an appropriate reading distance, ensuring adequate lighting during study, and encouraging children to spend at least two hours outdoors every day.

According to the latest studies, childhood myopia prevalence among school-going children in India has risen sharply over the years, especially after COVID.

Ongoing surveys by AIIMS have indicated nearly 20 per cent prevalence in urban areas and 6 to 8 per cent in rural regions.

Announced during World Myopia Week 2026, being observed from May 18 to 24, the revised guidelines, framed by leading paediatric ophthalmologists including experts from AIIMS, Delhi, also provide insights into currently available myopia control interventions such as atropine eye drops, specialised myopia control spectacles, orthokeratology and soft multifocal contact lenses.

However, experts cautioned that while these interventions may help slow progression, they do not completely halt myopia and should only be undertaken under professional ophthalmic supervision.

According to Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, President of the AIOS, “Childhood myopia is no longer just about children needing spectacles earlier in life; it is increasingly becoming a serious long-term eye health concern.”

“High myopia can permanently alter the structure of the eye and significantly increase the risk of retinal detachment, glaucoma, cataract and irreversible vision loss later in life. Unfortunately, many children fail to report blurred vision because they do not realise what normal sight should feel like. Parents, teachers and caregivers must become more observant of behavioural signs and prioritise regular eye examinations to ensure timely intervention,” he added.

Describing childhood myopia as one of the “youngest lifestyle diseases”, Dr Titiyal, who is also President of AIIMS Rajkot, said, “It is becoming an epidemic across the world, particularly in South East Asia and the Indian subcontinent.”

Dr Rohit Saxena, senior paediatric ophthalmologist at RP Centre, AIIMS New Delhi, and programme director of the myopia guidelines, said, “Combating childhood myopia requires a collective effort involving families, schools, healthcare systems and policymakers.”