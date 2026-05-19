Tourism looks up in J&K, trekkers keep away

SRINAGAR: Though tourism is gradually rebounding in Kashmir post last year’s Pahalgam attack, adventure tourism is struggling as the trekking routes in the Valley remain off-limits, affecting the livelihood of hundreds who depend on it. Tourism stakeholders believe that the reopening of the trails could boost tourist inflow to the region by at least 20%.
Rouf Tramboo, president of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK), said the continued closure of trekking is causing tremendous distress among the nearly 200 adventure tour operators operating in the Valley.
The government has identified 75 trekking routes with the key trails, including the Kashmir Great Lakes (KGL) Trek in Sonamarg; Kolahoi Glacier Trek, Tarsar-Marsar Trek in Pahalgam; Tosamaidan-Yusmar; Dara-Pahalgam; Dara-Sonamarg; and Warwan Valley in Kishtwar, he said.
Since the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, trekking has been completely stopped.
According to Tramboo, adventure tourism is a youth-driven sector providing widespread employment. “Hundreds of young people registered as adventure operators, underwent professional training, and invested heavily in infrastructure and equipment. Many sold personal assets or took loans. When they were beginning to reap the benefits, the Pahalgam attack disrupted everything,” he said.
According to adventure tour operators, the Valley had emerged as a thriving adventure tourism destination in the last few years. The Forest Department even made huts available along trekking routes, signalling government support.
After the Pahalgam attack last year, authorities closed tourist destinations and trekking for a security audit. While closed tourist spaces have been reopened in phases following security audits, trekking trails remain shut.
“While we start our bookings in February, and the months of June, July, and August are crucial for earning our livelihood,” Tramboo said, “adventure tourism is community-based and provides jobs right at local doorsteps.”
He noted that the closure has pushed over 200 adventure tour operators into financial hardship, with many unable to pay their bank loans and accounts turning into NPAs.” Hundreds of families are directly or indirectly dependent on adventure tourism for their livelihood.
Sajad Ahmad Kralyari, Secretary General of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), said they are receiving queries from tourists specifically about trekking, but they are putting bookings on hold.
Ibrahim Raina, owner of Kashmir Mountain Magic, said his business has come to a standstill.