Tourism looks up in J&K, trekkers keep away

SRINAGAR: Though tourism is gradually rebounding in Kashmir post last year’s Pahalgam attack, adventure tourism is struggling as the trekking routes in the Valley remain off-limits, affecting the livelihood of hundreds who depend on it. Tourism stakeholders believe that the reopening of the trails could boost tourist inflow to the region by at least 20%.

Rouf Tramboo, president of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK), said the continued closure of trekking is causing tremendous distress among the nearly 200 adventure tour operators operating in the Valley.

The government has identified 75 trekking routes with the key trails, including the Kashmir Great Lakes (KGL) Trek in Sonamarg; Kolahoi Glacier Trek, Tarsar-Marsar Trek in Pahalgam; Tosamaidan-Yusmar; Dara-Pahalgam; Dara-Sonamarg; and Warwan Valley in Kishtwar, he said.

Since the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, trekking has been completely stopped.

According to Tramboo, adventure tourism is a youth-driven sector providing widespread employment. “Hundreds of young people registered as adventure operators, underwent professional training, and invested heavily in infrastructure and equipment. Many sold personal assets or took loans. When they were beginning to reap the benefits, the Pahalgam attack disrupted everything,” he said.