Trucks stranded in Manipur amid Kuki, Naga blockades

GUWAHATI: As the Manipur “hostage” crisis involving the Kuki and Naga communities continued, church leaders stepped forward to help broker peace. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh praised their efforts to ease tensions between the two tribal groups.

The tensions escalated after the killings of three tribal church leaders in Kangpokpi district. Following the violence, people from both communities were held captive by each other. Later, Nagas released 14 Kuki civilians, while Kukis also freed 14 Naga individuals.

However, Kuki organisations claimed that 14 more Kuki people were still missing. Naga groups said six of their people, including two pastors, could not be traced.

Meanwhile, hundreds of trucks remained stranded for the fifth straight day because of a “total shutdown” enforced by the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) in Kuki areas and an “economic blockade” imposed by the United Naga Council in Naga regions.

KIM announced the shutdown to protest the killings of the church leaders and the government’s failure to rescue the missing Kukis. The UNC imposed the blockade over the government’s inability to rescue six Naga civilians.