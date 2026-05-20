25 states allocate funds as Centre prepares to launch VB-G RAM G from July 1

NEW DELHI: As the Centre prepares to launch the new rural employment guarantee scheme, VB-G RAM G, which will replace MGNREGA from July 1, 25 states have already allocated their share of funds for the programme, government sources said.

The development was shared by the Union Rural Development Ministry with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, which convened on Wednesday.

According to sources, Rohit Kansal, Secretary in the Rural Development Ministry, informed the committee that 25 states have allocated funds for the VB-G RAM G programme and that all administrative and policy actions are underway.

All major states have allotted funds required to implement this scheme from July 1, the sources added.

Under the new architecture, states share both cost and responsibility through a normative allocation framework, creating stronger incentives for effective implementation and preventing misuse.

The total estimated annual requirement of funds on wage, material, and administrative components is Rs 1,51,282 crore, including the state share. Of this, the estimated central share is Rs 95,692.31 crore.

This transition does not impose an undue financial burden on states, the officials said.