Chopper returning from Badrinath lands in Tehri after technical snag; Delhi family on board safe

A private helicopter carrying a family from Delhi from Badrinath was forced to make an emergency landing in Tehri after a technical snag.

Officials said there were seven people onboard, including the pilot, all of whom are safe. All devotees belong to a single family in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh.

According to reports, a technical issue developed in the Trans Bharat Aviation company's helicopter while it was flying over the Chamba-Arakot area around 8.30 am. Consequently, it had to execute an emergency landing in a field in Satyo-Saklana region's Nawagaon.

The rear section of the helicopter suffered damage after coming into contact with a high-tension power line during the flight. The helicopter was en route from Badrinath Dham to Dehradun.

Immediately after the landing, police and other officials rushed to the site for a rescue operation. A detailed investigation into the causes of the incident is being conducted, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)