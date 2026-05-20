CPI(M) slams Centre over economic distress, alleges policies favour corporates

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby alleged on Wednesday that the government is trying to "hide behind the energy crisis", as he also accused it of not taking corrective measures amid a deepening economic crisis in the country.

In a post on X, Baby accused the BJP-led Centre of making policies designed to favour corporations and urged it to "put the interests of people first".

Expressing concern over the economic situation, he pointed towards the shortage of domestic gas cylinders, which he said is forcing people to rely on the black market.

"Fuel prices have been hiked twice, and it is expected that more hikes will follow.

This is already being reflected in the prices of essential goods," Baby said.

He also flagged concerns over the weakening rupee and shrinking employment opportunities, saying people are facing a situation where "the things you need to buy cost more, but the money in your wallet is worth less".

Raising alarm over the farm sector, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said the prospect of below-average rainfall and a looming fertiliser shortage could worsen the situation for farmers.

He said the Centre is failing to respond adequately and instead, asking farmers to reduce fertiliser consumption.

"Things are reaching a breaking point," the Left leader said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baby accused him of acknowledging the "return of massive poverty" during engagements abroad, while failing to address the issue domestically.