CPI(M) slams Centre over economic distress, alleges policies favour corporates

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby alleged on Wednesday that the government is trying to "hide behind the energy crisis", as he also accused it of not taking corrective measures amid a deepening economic crisis in the country.
In a post on X, Baby accused the BJP-led Centre of making policies designed to favour corporations and urged it to "put the interests of people first".
Expressing concern over the economic situation, he pointed towards the shortage of domestic gas cylinders, which he said is forcing people to rely on the black market.
"Fuel prices have been hiked twice, and it is expected that more hikes will follow.
This is already being reflected in the prices of essential goods," Baby said.
He also flagged concerns over the weakening rupee and shrinking employment opportunities, saying people are facing a situation where "the things you need to buy cost more, but the money in your wallet is worth less".
Raising alarm over the farm sector, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said the prospect of below-average rainfall and a looming fertiliser shortage could worsen the situation for farmers.
He said the Centre is failing to respond adequately and instead, asking farmers to reduce fertiliser consumption.
"Things are reaching a breaking point," the Left leader said.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baby accused him of acknowledging the "return of massive poverty" during engagements abroad, while failing to address the issue domestically.
He argued that the roots of the present economic challenges lay in the Centre's domestic and foreign policy decisions, which he alleged are designed to benefit large corporates at the expense of workers, farmers and small traders.
"The truth is that the genesis of the present crisis lies in the domestic and foreign policies pursued by his administration.
Policies that are designed solely to favour the Adanis, Ambanis, and Trumps will veritably go against the interests of workers, farmers, and small traders," Baby said.
"Modi cannot hide behind the 'energy crisis'. Put the interests of the people first and act now!" he added in the post.
The petrol price in New Delhi rose to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77 on Tuesday, while the rate of diesel increased to Rs 91.58 from Rs 90.67 a litre, according to industry sources.
The latest increase follows a Rs 3-per-litre hike announced on Friday -- the first fuel-price revision in more than four years.