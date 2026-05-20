HPRB, Brahmaputra Board meet focuses on upgrading river basin management and water reforms

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, RC Patil, on Wednesday held the 14th meeting of the High-Powered Review Board (HPRB) with the Brahmaputra Board, involving all stakeholders.

During the meeting, the stakeholders identified 76 river basins and sub-basins for the creation and updating of masterplans covering the Brahmaputra and Barak basins.

Minister Patil also launched the State Water Reforms Framework (SWRF), a significant national initiative aimed at enhancing water governance reforms across states and union territories.

The SWRF includes 75 indicators organised into five key dimensions: Policy & Regulation, Project Monitoring, Digitalisation & R&D, Infrastructure, and Community Engagement. The goal of the SWRF is to facilitate evidence-based planning, enabling states to learn from each other's best practices, measure their performance against peers, and strive for excellence in water governance.

State governments have been given a timeline of seven months to implement reforms and provide responses on the indicators by January 31, 2027.