India in green tech accord with Nordics

NEW DELHI: India and the five Nordic nations on Tuesday unveiled a new “Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership” at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts pledging deeper collaboration in clean energy, sustainability, digital innovation and emerging technologies.
Addressing a joint press interaction after the summit, Modi said the partnership would combine “innovation with scale and talent” to drive sustainable growth and trusted technologies. “Today, we decided to elevate India-Nordic relations to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership.
With this green technology partnership, we will ensure a better future for the entire world,” Modi said. The summit brought together Modi and the leaders of Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, reflecting what the Prime Minister’s Office described as the “expanding scope and growing strength” of India’s engagement with the Nordic region. Modi underscored convergence on global security and governance issues, saying India and the Nordic countries shared “a clear and united stand on terrorism: No compromise, no double standards.”
“In this era of global tensions and conflicts, we will continue to work together to strengthen the rules-based global order,” he said, adding that both sides supported “the earliest resolution of conflicts and efforts towards peace” in Ukraine and West Asia.
Calling the Nordic countries “natural partners”, Modi said the relationship was anchored in “democracy, the rule of law and multilateralism”. He also pressed for reforms in global institutions, saying changes in multilateral bodies were “necessary and urgent.”
On the sidelines of the summit, Modi held separate bilateral meetings with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Discussions covered renewable energy, digitalisation, AI, 5G and 6G technologies, geothermal energy, Arctic cooperation and mobility partnerships.
Putin to attend BRICS summit in Delhi this Sept
Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, according to Kremlin aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov. “President Putin will take part in the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13,” Ushakov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.