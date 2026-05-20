India in green tech accord with Nordics

NEW DELHI: India and the five Nordic nations on Tuesday unveiled a new “Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership” at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts pledging deeper collaboration in clean energy, sustainability, digital innovation and emerging technologies.

Addressing a joint press interaction after the summit, Modi said the partnership would combine “innovation with scale and talent” to drive sustainable growth and trusted technologies. “Today, we decided to elevate India-Nordic relations to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership.

With this green technology partnership, we will ensure a better future for the entire world,” Modi said. The summit brought together Modi and the leaders of Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, reflecting what the Prime Minister’s Office described as the “expanding scope and growing strength” of India’s engagement with the Nordic region. Modi underscored convergence on global security and governance issues, saying India and the Nordic countries shared “a clear and united stand on terrorism: No compromise, no double standards.”