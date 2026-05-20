India, South Korea eye next phase of defence ties with focus on tech, co-production

NEW DELHI: India and South Korea on Wednesday moved to widen defence cooperation into emerging technology and joint production, with New Delhi and Seoul looking to build on the K-9 Vajra artillery programme model in other defence sectors amid growing regional security tensions.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back held extensive talks in Seoul covering defence production, maritime security, logistics, military exchanges and emerging technologies.
According to the defence ministry, both sides “acknowledged the growing convergence between India’s Act East Policy and RoK’s regional strategic vision”, while reaffirming their commitment to a “free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific”.
The discussions come against the backdrop of China’s growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and North Korea’s continuing missile and nuclear activities, which have sharpened regional security concerns.
Three MoUs were also inked during the visit covering cooperation in defence cyber security, training exchanges between India’s National Defence College (NDC) and Korea National Defence University, as well as collaboration in UN peacekeeping operations, pointing to the expanding scope of bilateral defence ties.
As per the statement, Singh met Lee Yong-chul, chief of South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), with the two sides agreeing to intensify cooperation in joint development, co-production and defence exports.
KIND-X which is the proposed India-Korea Defence Innovation Accelerator Ecosystem, also featured prominently in the discussions as the two countries look to integrate their defence innovation ecosystems and expand collaboration in emerging military technologies.
Furthermore, Singh chaired the India-Republic of Korea Defence Industry Business Round Table attended by senior officials and defence industry representatives from both countries, with discussions centred on defence manufacturing, co-development, co-production and supply-chain partnerships.
During the event, two agreements were signed between Larsen & Toubro and Hanwha Aerospace to deepen industrial cooperation, technology collaboration and capacity building, further reinforcing the K-9 Vajra-T programme as the cornerstone of India-South Korea defence-industrial ties.
Last month, MEA Secretary (East) P. Kumaran had also indicated that India and South Korea were looking to deepen cooperation on the K-9 Vajra programme through higher technology transfer and more orders. “South Korea supplies K-9 Vajra. There are already two phases of supplies that have happened. We are looking at the third phase, which will involve greater technology transfer,” he had said.
India first ordered 100 K-9 Vajra-T self-propelled artillery guns under a Rs 4,500 crore contract in 2017. The guns, a locally manufactured variant of South Korea’s K9 Thunder artillery system, are being manufactured by L&T at its Hazira facility in Gujarat.
In 2024, the defence ministry signed another contract worth Rs 7,629 crore for 100 additional guns with significantly higher indigenous content.
Referring to the K-9 Vajra model, the defence minister addressing the gathering, said, “The time has now come to extend this successful model into the defence sector, where technology, innovation, manufacturing capability, and strategic trust are becoming increasingly interconnected.”
He also identified artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber technologies, semiconductors, quantum technologies and advanced materials as key areas for future cooperation.