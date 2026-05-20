India, South Korea eye next phase of defence ties with focus on tech, co-production

NEW DELHI: India and South Korea on Wednesday moved to widen defence cooperation into emerging technology and joint production, with New Delhi and Seoul looking to build on the K-9 Vajra artillery programme model in other defence sectors amid growing regional security tensions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back held extensive talks in Seoul covering defence production, maritime security, logistics, military exchanges and emerging technologies.

According to the defence ministry, both sides “acknowledged the growing convergence between India’s Act East Policy and RoK’s regional strategic vision”, while reaffirming their commitment to a “free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific”.

The discussions come against the backdrop of China’s growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and North Korea’s continuing missile and nuclear activities, which have sharpened regional security concerns.

Three MoUs were also inked during the visit covering cooperation in defence cyber security, training exchanges between India’s National Defence College (NDC) and Korea National Defence University, as well as collaboration in UN peacekeeping operations, pointing to the expanding scope of bilateral defence ties.

As per the statement, Singh met Lee Yong-chul, chief of South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), with the two sides agreeing to intensify cooperation in joint development, co-production and defence exports.

KIND-X which is the proposed India-Korea Defence Innovation Accelerator Ecosystem, also featured prominently in the discussions as the two countries look to integrate their defence innovation ecosystems and expand collaboration in emerging military technologies.