India, Vietnam ink pacts for free Indo-Pacific

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang in Hanoi as India and Vietnam reaffirmed their shared commitment to a “free, open and stable” Indo-Pacific, while also inking MoUs on artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

The meeting, part of India’s broader Act East policy push, covered maritime security, defence industry collaboration, military training, cyber security, capacity building and UN peacekeeping operations.

“The two sides exchanged views on regional and global security developments of mutual interest and emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region,” the defence ministry said in a statement. It added that both sides also agreed to strengthen engagement through regular dialogues and joint exercises.