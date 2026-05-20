Indian-origin man hailing from Punjab gets 11-year jail term for fatal hit-and-run in UK

CHANDIGARH: A court in the United Kingdom has sentenced an Indian-origin man from Punjab to 11 years and three months in prison after he pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run case involving a couple on Soho Road in Birmingham last year.

The husband died in the incident, while the wife sustained serious injuries.

A statement issued by the West Midlands Police said that a man had been jailed for over a decade after hitting a husband and wife with his car, killing the husband and seriously injuring the wife in Birmingham last year.

Harinderpal Athwal, of Sorrel Close, Tividale, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on December 16, 2025, along Soho Road in Birmingham. The victims, a 54-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, were walking in the pavement .

The 41-year-old Athwal was driving away from the city centre on the opposite side of the road, with the couple facing his approaching vehicle. However, for reasons still unknown, the car swerved into oncoming traffic and mounted the pavement.

After hitting them, the vehicle showed no signs of braking and only came to a stop after colliding with another parked car.

“CCTV footage then showed Athwal reversing away from the injured man before putting the car back into forward drive, hitting the man again, and driving away. Sadly, the man died at the scene from his injuries, while his wife was taken to hospital and suffered life-changing injuries,” the statement said.

Athwal, a resident of Sorrel Close in Oldbury, was arrested a day later and claimed he was unaware that anyone had died.