Indian-origin man hailing from Punjab gets 11-year jail term for fatal hit-and-run in UK

CHANDIGARH: A court in the United Kingdom has sentenced an Indian-origin man from Punjab to 11 years and three months in prison after he pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run case involving a couple on Soho Road in Birmingham last year.
The husband died in the incident, while the wife sustained serious injuries.
A statement issued by the West Midlands Police said that a man had been jailed for over a decade after hitting a husband and wife with his car, killing the husband and seriously injuring the wife in Birmingham last year.
Harinderpal Athwal, of Sorrel Close, Tividale, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on December 16, 2025, along Soho Road in Birmingham. The victims, a 54-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, were walking in the pavement .
The 41-year-old Athwal was driving away from the city centre on the opposite side of the road, with the couple facing his approaching vehicle. However, for reasons still unknown, the car swerved into oncoming traffic and mounted the pavement.
After hitting them, the vehicle showed no signs of braking and only came to a stop after colliding with another parked car.
“CCTV footage then showed Athwal reversing away from the injured man before putting the car back into forward drive, hitting the man again, and driving away. Sadly, the man died at the scene from his injuries, while his wife was taken to hospital and suffered life-changing injuries,” the statement said.
Athwal, a resident of Sorrel Close in Oldbury, was arrested a day later and claimed he was unaware that anyone had died.
“A thorough and detailed investigation then ensued as officers began tracing the car and its driver. Athwal was arrested less than 24 hours later and claimed he was unaware that anyone had died,” the statement added.
He pleaded guilty on January 19 to several offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving while disqualified.
“He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday (May 13), having pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, causing death by driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after a road accident, and failing to report the incident. Athwal was jailed for 11 years and three months,” the statement said.
He was also disqualified from driving for 20 years and must pass an extended retest to obtain a licence.
In a statement, the victim’s wife said, “I cry every day for my husband. He was my emotional support and my strength. He managed our finances, made important decisions, and kept our family stable. Without him, I feel completely lost.
“The driver’s actions have taken my husband from me, destroyed my health, and shattered my children’s lives. Because of him, I have lost my partner, my independence, my strength, and the future I once knew.”
Julie Lyman, Detective Sergeant from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said, “This was a tragic incident that has left a family without their father and loved one. Our thoughts remain with his family and wife, who is still suffering from injuries that will affect her for the rest of her life.
“Athwal’s actions in driving away and refusing to help or report the incident were cruel and heartless, showing complete disregard for the innocent people he killed and seriously injured. No sentence will ever bring back the family’s loved one, but I hope it brings them some peace knowing Athwal will now serve time behind bars.”