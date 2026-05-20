Kolkata Diary: 45K car and two-wheeler owners fined in 10 days

Over 45,000 cars and two-wheelers have been penalised in the past 10 days since the formation of the new government for violating traffic rules. They said 27,201 people were prosecuted for illegal parking; 16,305 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for riding without helmets; and 2,738 were fined for carrying more than one on the pillion between May 8 and 17. CM Suvendu Adhikari had emphasised the need to curb traffic violations and instructed the police to crack down on helmetless riders and violations by two-wheelers immediately after taking charge. Most cases of unauthorised parking were recorded in the South traffic guard area.
Two held with 1.5 kg narcotics substance
In two separate anti-narcotic operations carried out by the West Bengal Police in the Darjeeling and Malda districts, narcotic items were seized on Sunday. Two persons -- Minajur Rahaman from Malda and Md Sagir of Naxalbari-- were also arrested by police in this connection. The two accused were allegedly carrying 1.5kg of brown sugar. They were nabbed near PC Mittal Bus Terminus on Sevoke Road in Siliguri on Sunday night, according to police. Police sources said Rahman had brought the narcotics from Malda to Naxalbari, from where both reached the bus terminus for a delivery deal. In Malda, police also seized a substantial quantity of narcotics.
IAS-level officer to be sent to DVC after 2 years
After a gap of two years, the BJP government in the state has decided to send its representative in the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC). Sources in the state secretariat Nabanna said that the new CM Suvendu Adhikari, during his meeting with DVC officials, has reportedly ensured sending a state representative in the rank of an IAS cadre to the committee. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had withdrawn its representatives from the DVRRC, even as she wrote a second time to PM Narendra Modi over the Damodar Valley Corporation’s uncontrolled water release from the Maithon and Panchet reservoirs.
Subhendu Maiti
Our correspondent in West Bengal
subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com