Kolkata Diary: 45K car and two-wheeler owners fined in 10 days

Over 45,000 cars and two-wheelers have been penalised in the past 10 days since the formation of the new government for violating traffic rules. They said 27,201 people were prosecuted for illegal parking; 16,305 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for riding without helmets; and 2,738 were fined for carrying more than one on the pillion between May 8 and 17. CM Suvendu Adhikari had emphasised the need to curb traffic violations and instructed the police to crack down on helmetless riders and violations by two-wheelers immediately after taking charge. Most cases of unauthorised parking were recorded in the South traffic guard area.

Two held with 1.5 kg narcotics substance

In two separate anti-narcotic operations carried out by the West Bengal Police in the Darjeeling and Malda districts, narcotic items were seized on Sunday. Two persons -- Minajur Rahaman from Malda and Md Sagir of Naxalbari-- were also arrested by police in this connection. The two accused were allegedly carrying 1.5kg of brown sugar. They were nabbed near PC Mittal Bus Terminus on Sevoke Road in Siliguri on Sunday night, according to police. Police sources said Rahman had brought the narcotics from Malda to Naxalbari, from where both reached the bus terminus for a delivery deal. In Malda, police also seized a substantial quantity of narcotics.