Manipur: Protestors demand release of six Nagas, Kuki pact abrogation

GUWAHATI: Naga women took out massive protests in Manipur on Wednesday, demanding the release of six fellow Nagas allegedly held captive by Kuki militants, and the abrogation of Centre’s Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed with myriad Kuki insurgent groups.

The protests were staged in the Naga-majority Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Kamjong and Noney districts under the banner of the Naga Women’s Union.

In a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union said 20 Naga civilians were abducted by the Kuki militants in two incidents, and 14 were released in an exchange of hostages.

The union identified the abductees as Rev Dr Manu Thiumai, Pastor Henpibou, Phenrongwibou, Phenringlungbou, Dilip, and Kaliwangbou.

“The abduction of 18 innocent Naga civilians (in one incident), including women, minor child and pastors at the Kuki village Leilon Vaiphei, was carried out by the Kuki militants in broad daylight…” the Naga organisation wrote in the memorandum.