Manipur: Protestors demand release of six Nagas, Kuki pact abrogation

GUWAHATI: Naga women took out massive protests in Manipur on Wednesday, demanding the release of six fellow Nagas allegedly held captive by Kuki militants, and the abrogation of Centre’s Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed with myriad Kuki insurgent groups.
The protests were staged in the Naga-majority Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Kamjong and Noney districts under the banner of the Naga Women’s Union.
In a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union said 20 Naga civilians were abducted by the Kuki militants in two incidents, and 14 were released in an exchange of hostages.
The union identified the abductees as Rev Dr Manu Thiumai, Pastor Henpibou, Phenrongwibou, Phenringlungbou, Dilip, and Kaliwangbou.
“The abduction of 18 innocent Naga civilians (in one incident), including women, minor child and pastors at the Kuki village Leilon Vaiphei, was carried out by the Kuki militants in broad daylight…” the Naga organisation wrote in the memorandum.
It demanded that the Centre immediately secure the release of the six Naga hostages, arrest and prosecute all those involved in the incident, deliver justice for a fellow Naga, Wilson Thanga, who was killed in Noney district and ensure welfare, rehabilitation, and protection of the women who had been released.
Further, the union demanded the abrogation of the SoO agreement, strengthening of the state forces to secure the lives of citizens and restoration of peace, justice, and security in the affected Naga areas.
Suspected militants had killed three tribal church leaders in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district on May 13.
Later that day, a Naga civilian was killed in Noney, while “over 38 people” from both communities were abducted by different groups.
On May 15, Nagas released 14 Kuki civilians, and similarly, Kukis freed 14 Naga individuals.
Kuki organisations said 14 more of their people were still missing, while Naga organisations said there was no trace of the remaining six Naga individuals.
Official sources said that security forces were continuing their search and rescue operations.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Tangkhul Naga tribals from the Sinakeithei village in Ukhrul district met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Imphal on Wednesday and urged him to deploy India Reserve Battalion personnel to the village.
The delegation said repeated attacks by armed men on the village in the recent past resulted in an atmosphere of constant fear, insecurity and distress among the villagers.