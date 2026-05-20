Massive landslide strands thousands on Kedarnath route; SDRF evacuates over 10,000 pilgrims to safety

RUDRAPRAYAG: In a daring late-night operation, joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued over 10,000 stranded pilgrims after a massive landslide blocked the crucial Kedarnath Yatra route on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at the Munkatia sector, situated between Sonprayag and Gaurikund. Following heavy rainfall, a massive landslide triggered debris to crash onto the main road, severing the connectivity for thousands of devotees returning from or heading toward the Kedarnath shrine.
The District Control Room (DCR) in Rudraprayag received the distress call around 9:15 PM. With the night descending and adverse weather conditions hampering visibility, the situation quickly became critical. Falling debris and the sheer density of the crowd created a precarious environment for the stranded pilgrims.
Responding instantly, an SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri was dispatched with specialised rescue equipment. Upon arrival, they joined forces with the NDRF to launch a coordinated evacuation drive.
Despite the unrelenting rain and pitch-black conditions, the rescue personnel focused on guiding the pilgrims across the landslide-affected zone. By maintaining strict crowd control and ensuring the safety of elderly and vulnerable travellers, the forces managed to move approximately 10,450 pilgrims to safety on the other side of the debris.
Arpan Yaduvanshi, Commandant of the SDRF, highlighted the strategic preparation behind the successful operation.
"Our teams were already stationed along the Yatra route, fully prepared to handle potential disasters and emergency scenarios," Yaduvanshi told TNIE.
"This prior preparation, combined with our rapid response and effective inter-agency coordination, allowed us to conduct such a massive rescue operation successfully. The teams displayed immense patience and courage while navigating highly risky conditions," he added.
Once the evacuation was complete, the authorities deployed heavy machinery, including JCBs, to clear the debris from the thoroughfare. The concerted efforts of the disaster response teams ensured that the road was reopened for vehicular traffic by the early hours of Wednesday.
An SDRF spokesperson noted that the successful operation, conducted under challenging circumstances, once again underscored the dedication of security forces in disaster management.
"The seamless coordination between SDRF and NDRF played a pivotal role in protecting thousands of pilgrims, demonstrating our commitment to service and humanity during times of crisis," the spokesperson said.
With the route now clear, the flow of pilgrims towards the Kedarnath shrine has resumed, though authorities have advised travellers to remain vigilant due to the ongoing monsoon risks in the Himalayan region.