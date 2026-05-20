Massive landslide strands thousands on Kedarnath route; SDRF evacuates over 10,000 pilgrims to safety

RUDRAPRAYAG: In a daring late-night operation, joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued over 10,000 stranded pilgrims after a massive landslide blocked the crucial Kedarnath Yatra route on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the Munkatia sector, situated between Sonprayag and Gaurikund. Following heavy rainfall, a massive landslide triggered debris to crash onto the main road, severing the connectivity for thousands of devotees returning from or heading toward the Kedarnath shrine.

The District Control Room (DCR) in Rudraprayag received the distress call around 9:15 PM. With the night descending and adverse weather conditions hampering visibility, the situation quickly became critical. Falling debris and the sheer density of the crowd created a precarious environment for the stranded pilgrims.

Responding instantly, an SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri was dispatched with specialised rescue equipment. Upon arrival, they joined forces with the NDRF to launch a coordinated evacuation drive.

Despite the unrelenting rain and pitch-black conditions, the rescue personnel focused on guiding the pilgrims across the landslide-affected zone. By maintaining strict crowd control and ensuring the safety of elderly and vulnerable travellers, the forces managed to move approximately 10,450 pilgrims to safety on the other side of the debris.